Visits to farming marts next week should only be for essential purposes

Wexford farmers are being reminded that while a sense of normality will return to the marts next week, we’re not out of the woods yet.

That’s the message from the Irish Co-operative Society who are reminding buyers and sellers to follow the guidelines when they’re allowed back from Monday.

ICOS are asking farmers to only travel to a mart if the visit is essential and is warning that general visitors and observers should not attend.

Ray Doyle is the Livestock & Environmental Services Executive of ICOS.

He told South East Radio that Monday won’t be a free for all around the country.

“Some of the smaller marts will have difficulty in maintaining the two metre social distancing measures for sellers so they may decide not to allow sellers back just yet.

“But it is good news for the most part that we will have the interaction of people are the ring and online bidding working in conjunction next week.”

