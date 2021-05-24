Voting age could be lowered to 16 for elections under new bill

The voting age could be lowered to 16 for local and European elections under a new bill.

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan has said the government will give every consideration to the move ahead of the votes in 2024.

Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne believes lowering the voting age would increase participation in politics.

“I would certainly favour the extension of voting at 16 to all elections.

“But as you aware that would also requite a constitutional amendment.

“Whereas I think the scope is there at a legislative base to change it in time for the local and European elections.

“nd the evidence again suggests, along with political education, that if we encourage people at the age of 16 and 17 to vote, they become habitual voters.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related