Wexford County Council says that some people in the county will experience water disruption this morning.

Work is underway on the Ross Road and immediate nearby streets in Enniscorthy.

Meanwhile, water supply will also be interrupted in the Coolballow Road area in Wexford Town.

Both incidents are related to emergency leak repairs.

Water disruption is expected to last until 2pm.

