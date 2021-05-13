Wexford 5 day moving average of covid cases doubles in a week

88 cases of Covid 19 were reported in Wexford in the past two weeks.

Yesterday a further 6 cases emerged.

The fourteen day incidence rate in Wexford is currently 58.8 per 100,000 of the population.

This time last week, the county’s 5 day moving average stood at 4.0.

That figure has risen to 10.2 in the last 7 days.

However, the 5 day moving average of new cases nationally is now 426, that’s down from 445 this day last week.

Meanwhile, a further 448 cases have been reported in Ireland the last 24 hours and 8 more people have died from the virus.

Meanwhile, every person who want’s a Covid-19 vaccine could be offered one by the end of June, according to the Tanaiste.

Leo Varadkar told his party last night it’s possible based on international evidence that 10 to 15 percent refuse the jab.

However he said the official target is still to offer 82 percent a first dose in that period.

Chairperson of the Irish Medical Organisations GP Committee, Dr. Denis McCauley, believes reaching everyone who wants one by the end of June is possible.

“I think if the vaccines that are coming in, continue to come in and I think if the infrastructure continues to be as productive as it is, that is a vision that could come into being and it would be great to have a vast majority of adults in Ireland vaccinated int he early part of the summer.”

