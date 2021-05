14 Wexford based businesses have come together to promote the best of the Model County.

Wexford Adventure Trails is a network of activities people of all age groups in Wexford can enjoy.

Trails in the network include the Wexford Craft Trail, Wexford Cycling Trail, Wexford Garden Trail and many more.

Speaking to South East Radio, Leisuremax owner Aileen Whelan says its to share the best of the counties hidden gems:

