Wexford CBS offer facilities to growing soup kitchen service

A soup kitchen in Wexford Town finally has a base they can work from as they look to expand their operations.

The food facility run by Wexford People Helping People served almost 200 meals in Wexford Town on Saturday night as more residents apply for their services.

A permanent home for the group has been found and future servings will be delivered from the Wexford CBS Primary school on Distillery Road.

Raymond Shannon from Wexford People Helping People says they’ve very welcome for the support from the school.

“Vicky Barron and the board have offered their facilities and it’s an amazing opportunity to develop the soup kitchen and bring it forward.

“It’s like an outreach service now and we can carry out further activities from there.”

