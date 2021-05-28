Wexford Chamber calls for continued covid supports to end of year

International travel will be allowed from July 19th, and indoor dining can happen from July 5th under proposals going before Cabinet later.

The number of people allowed at a wedding will be increased to 50 from early July, before going to 100 in August.

Outdoor dining can return on June 7th for restaurants – while cinemas and gyms will be able to re-open then.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin will make an address later today to outline the decisions made.

Emma Dunphy from Wexford Chamber is urging to the Government to provide adequate and definite timelines to allow business prepare for a return and to continue supports to the end of the year

