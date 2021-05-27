Wexford could see an influx of companies relocating from Dublin post covid

County Wexford could see an influx of business relocations from Dublin and other large cities after the covid 19 pandemic

A recent survey among Tech companies in Ireland indicates a review of property rental and office accomodation and as a result many industry leaders are considering relocating outside of Dublin.

Among the reasons cited are lower start up and running costs.

With many employees working from home, there is less need for large office space.

Wexford Labour TD Brendan Howlin says there are great opportunities for Wexford to embrace new industry.

Deputy Howlin says one of the big advantages Wexford now has to offer is our decent road network and it’s proximity to Dublin

