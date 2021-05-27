Wexford could see influx of businesses relocating from Dublin post Covid

County Wexford could see an influx of businesses relocating from Dublin and other large cities after the Covid pandemic

A recent survey among Tech companies in Ireland indicates a review of property rental and office accommodation.

The survey found that industry leaders are considering relocating outside of Dublin.

Among the reasons cited are lower start up and running costs.

Wexford Labour TD Brendan Howlin says there are great opportunities for Wexford to embrace new industry.

Deputy Howlin says one of the biggest attractions Wexford has to offer is our modern road infrastructure.

“I think there is great opportunities for every part of Wexford.

“We have been working on preparing new office space, some of which can be temporary office space for people who work two or three days a week.

“We need to have connectivity in terms of Broadband and I think the decent road system and the proximity of Wexford to Dublin is a great advantage for companies that are no longer willing to invest in capital buildings and the cost of that.”

