Wexford driving test waiting list now 30 weeks long

The waiting lists for full driving tests is now at least 30 weeks long.

That’s according to Wexford Senator Malcolm Byrne.

Speaking on Morning Mix Senator he says starting the driving process by completing a theory test also has a back log and this is having a great effect on many, particularly those in rural areas.

“It does disproportionately impact young drivers and for those living in rural areas where there is no access to pubic transport it makes it really difficult for people to get around.

“And it impacts on the cost of insurance as anyone would know that if you are on a provisional license your insurance is going to be higher than when you pass the test.

“This is an issue that has been driving my mad along with anyone who is impacted by it.”

He went on to say that the driving test process is also slowed down for those needing to complete a theory test.

There is also an extreme backlog to applications.

Senator Malcom Byrne says that an online theory test pilot next month.

“The Road Safety Authority have announced that they are going to move to an online pilot in June.

“There is a long waiting list for theory tests at the moment.

“There will be 3,000 online test taking place in June and that number will start to increase.

“The preference is still to move back to in-person theory tests but obviously that is no going to happen just yet.”

