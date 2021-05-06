Wexford FC draft in Former Dundalk goalkeeper Treacy for Cork clash

Wexford FC have announced the signing of free agent goalkeeper Ross Treacy.

The 22 year old previously played with Dundalk and Drogheda United and also spent time in the Swansea City academy.

His signing is timely as Wexford will be without starting keeper Jimmy Corcoran and his backup Sean Martin after both picked up red cards against UCD last week.

Brian O’Sullivan’s men face Cork City at Turners Cross this Friday at 7:45pm.

