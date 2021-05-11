Wexford FC manager has left the club

Wexford FC have released a statement to say that Manager Brian O Sullivan has left the club.

The announcement was made last night.

In the statement, they said that it was a mutual decision and acknowledged Brian O Sullivan’s work over the last 2 and half years.

They say in the interim, the team will be managed by coaching staff.

Wexford have yet to get a point in the league in this season and lost their last two games 5 nil and 6 nil to Cork City and UCD.

For all of these stories and more, visit our website southeastradio.ie or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related