Wexford FC manager has left the club

Wexford FC have released a statement to say that Manager Brian O Sullivan has left the club.
The announcement was made last night.
Club Statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/KTnl5CWLVT
— Wexford FC (@WexfordFC) May 10, 2021
In the statement, they said that it was a mutual decision and acknowledged Brian O Sullivan’s work over the last 2 and half years.
They say in the interim, the team will be managed by coaching staff.
Wexford have yet to get a point in the league in this season and lost their last two games 5 nil and 6 nil to Cork City and UCD.
For all of these stories and more, visit our website southeastradio.ie or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.