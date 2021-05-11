Wexford FC manager has left the club

Sport

Wexford FC have released a statement to say that Manager Brian O Sullivan has left the club.

The announcement was made last night.

In the statement, they said that it was a mutual decision and acknowledged Brian O Sullivan’s work over the last 2 and half years.

They say in the interim, the team will be managed by coaching staff.

Wexford have yet to get a point in the league in this season and lost their last two games 5 nil and 6 nil to Cork City and UCD.

