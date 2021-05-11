Wexford Festival Opera announces a return to live audiences

Wexford Festival Opera has announced a return to live shows later this year.

It comes as the Festival is to celebrate it’s 70th Anniversary.

Speaking on morning mix Interim CEO of Wexford Festival Opera Randall Shannon says audiences will be allowed to attend.

“Because of the current restrictions, we are planning on perhaps only allowing 200 people into the auditorium.

“That is our starting point.

“We are hopeful as time goes that that time might increase.

“But we do have to plan prudently.

“So there will be an audience and it will be a smaller audience.”

For all of these stories and more, visit our website southeastradio.ie or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related