Wexford fishermen being thrown overboard by new regulations

New regulation for fisheries in the EU – has thrown fishermen in Wexford “overboard”.

Thats according to the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association.

The concerns surround the impact of EU demands on Irish Fisheries whereby fish stock has to be weighed quayside and not at processing factories.

They say future viability of the fishing industry is of great concern among those working in the sector in Ireland.

Speaking on Morning Mix CEO of IFPEA, Brendan Byrne says they’ve been left adrift by this without any advanced notice.

“We went from a situation of working with certainty to a vacuum where we do not know the implications of what’s being asked of us.”

