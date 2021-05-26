Wexford fishermen protest over dwindling income from fishing

10 to 12 fishing boats from Wexford have joined around 60 fishing boats which have sailed through the night in Cork to deliver a letter to the Taoiseach over post-Brexit fishing rights.

The flotilla will make it’s way up the River Lee in the city.

It’s part of a protest by fishermen, who say the Government isn’t doing enough to protect thousands of fishing jobs that are being hit hard by Brexit and EU quotas.

Wexford fisherman Seamus Flaherty says this is only the beginning.

He says it’s getting more difficult to make a living from fishing, between unfair fishing quotas and the latest decision to insist on fishermen to weigh their catch on the quayside on arrival back to port.

