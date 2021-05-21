Wexford Football League announces groups for Summer League

The Wexford Football League has announced the groups for the upcoming series of summer league games for adult teams.

The teams have been split on a regional basis and players will have at least 4 games before the return of winter football.

Following the group stages, the top 2 teams from each group will advance to the knockout Cup last 16, third place will go into a knockout shield quarter final and fourth placed teams will go into a bowl competition.

Games will get underway on the 20th of June and must be run off in a six week period.

This will be welcome news for many soccer players around the county who have gone months without football due to the reemergence of Covid lockdowns.

All normal FAI rules around registration will apply and more details can be found on the Wexford Football League’s Facebook Page.

The following are the groups for teams from the Premier Division to Division 2:

Group A

Campile Utd, Taghmon Utd, New Ross Celtic, Corach Ramblers

Group B Courtown Hibs, Gorey Rangers, Gorey Celtic, St Josephs

Group C Forth Celtic, Rosslare Rangers, Kilmore Utd, Glynn Barntown

Group D Moyne Rangers, Shamrock Rovers, Enniscorthy United, Gorey Rangers B

Group E North End Utd A, Wexford Bohs A, Wexford Albion, Wexford Celtic A

Group F Bunclody AFC, Tombrack Utd, Ferns Utd, Camolin Celtic A

Group G Bridge Rovers, North End Utd B, Curracloe Utd, Crossabeg FC

Group H Cloughbawn FC, Adamstown, Raheen FC, Shelburne

