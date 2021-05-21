Wexford Footballers name strong lineup ahead of Waterford clash

Shane Roche has named a strong Wexford lineup for their National Football League game against Waterford at Chadwick’s Wexford Park tomorrow.

Club player of the year Pa Doyle starts in goal while his fellow county champion with Starlights Alan Tobin has been named in the half forwards.

Ever present Brian Malone will pair up with young Liam Coleman in midfield.

Former Under 20 hurler Sam Audsley gets a start at corner back for the clash which gets underway at 3pm tomorrow and will be live on South East Radio.

The Wexford team in full:

Pa Doyle, Sam Audsley, Martin O’Connor, Conor Carthy, Paraic Hughes, Gavin Sheehan, Michael Furlong, Liam Coleman, Brian Malone, Alan Tobin, Sean Nolan, Kevin O’Grady, Ben Brosnan, Robbie Brooks, Mark Rossiter

Subs:

Darragh Brooks, Enda Kelly, Richie Waters, Naomhan Rossiter, Darragh Lyons, Sean Ryan, Daithi Waters, Tom Byrne, Eoin Porter, Niall Hughes, John Tubritt.

