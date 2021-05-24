Wexford GAA say comments by Clare manager ‘factually inaccurate’

The Wexford County Board have issued a statement in response to comments made by Clare manager Brian Lohan about the fall-out from last week’s Allianz Hurling League clash in Ennis.

Lohan said it was unusual that two of his players were deemed as close contacts of Wexford players, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

The Clare boss said they were contacted by the HSE to say that two of the Wexford players had nominated two of his players as close contacts,

However, Wexford GAA say that is factually incorrect.

Speaking on Morning Mix, Cathaoirleach of Wexford GAA Micheál Martin, responded to the claim.

“I’m not sure what is going on other than to say they are completely and factually inaccurate.

“I think they are outrageous comments made by Brian Lohan yesterday.

“At no time did players of Wexford GAA nominate close contacts, that simply does not happen.”

To listen back to more on this, click below.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related