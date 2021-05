Gardaí in Wexford seized a vehicle that was last road worthy over 15 years ago.

The lorry was travelling through Gorey and Gardai discovered its Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Test (CVRT) had expired in 2005.

The lorry was also operating on UK registration plates.

Gardai are asking people to ensure their vehicle is roadworthy before you take to public roads.

