The HSE says the longer hospitals have limited access to data, the greater the risk is to patients.

Wexford General Hospital have announced that general x-rays, general ultrasounds, genecology ultrasounds and CT Scans have all been cancelled for the time being.

The hospital has been affected by the problems extending from the cyber attack on the HSE.

The Emergency Department is still operational, but patients are asked to only arrive in a genuine emergency and expect delays.

