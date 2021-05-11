Wexford group named as recipient in agri-tourism funding

Over a quarter of a million euro in Funding has been announced for Agri Food Tourism Projects.

It comes under the 2021 Rural Innovation and Development Fund that was launched in January.

The aim is to support and develop a wide range initiatives in the agri-food tourism sector.

18 projects nationwide are to benefit.

In the South East – Taste Wexford is to receive €13,600 for development.

TD Charlie McConalogue says that agri-tourism is of great importance for rural areas in order to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce and cuisine.

