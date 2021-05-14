Wexford groups highly commended at Student Enterprise awards

Two Wexford groups were commended for their products at this year’s Student Enterprise Programme National Finals.

Twin sisters Izzy and Grace Walsh from Cushinstown picked up a 2nd place in the Junior category while also being awarded a special merit award for their board game 2 Peas in a Pod.

There was also a merit award handed out to Lauren Williams of Bannow and her idea Irish Sea Mist in the Intellectual Property category.

Lauren’s enterprise involves a specially formulated mist which fights any damage caused to the skin from wearing a facemask for a long time.

Meanwhile 16 year old who developed an anti-microbial face-mask storage case won top prize on the day.

Monaghan student Matthew McVicar’s project ‘CopperCase’ cleans face masks of Covid 19 and other viruses or bacteria in about three minutes.

The product is now on sale in pharmacies across Ireland and the UK.

