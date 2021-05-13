Wexford Hospital maternity unit among those not fully compliant with HSE

Wexford General Hospital is one of Five of the country’s 19 maternity units which are not fully compliant with HSE guidelines on easing restrictions for partners.

The issue with Wexford General Hospital surrounds daily visiting.

The HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer has asked the units to facilitate a minimum 30 minute a day visit – as well as having the partner present for anomaly scans, full labour and for access to neo-natal units.

The Health Minister has said 14 of the 19 maternity hospitals are fully compliant with the easing of those restrictions.

Stephen Donnelly said local issues in the five others are preventing greater access for the partners of pregnant women.

“Tipperary University Hospital has an issue with daily visiting.

“Waterford University Hospital has the same issue.

“Letterkenny University Hospital, there is an issue with high Covid in the area and staff absenteeism.

“St Lukes in Kilkenny, there is an issue specifically around the scan. There is not enough space for partners to sit in on the scan so we are basically getting the equipment moved.

“And in Wexford General Hospital as well on daily visiting.”

