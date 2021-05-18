Wexford issued status yellow thunderstorm this afternoon

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for nine counties in the south and east.

Met Eireann is warning of heavy showers with the risk of lightning and hail in Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Louth, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, and Waterford.

It’s in place until 8pm this evening.

Status Yellow – Thunderstorm warning for Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Louth, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Waterford Thundery showers with the risk of lightning and local hail. Valid: 14:00 Tuesday 18/05/2021 to 20:00 Tuesday 18/05/2021https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/TwsCvo5qGA — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 18, 2021

