Wexford issued status yellow thunderstorm this afternoon

News Desk News
photo by Jonathan Looby

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for nine counties in the south and east.

Met Eireann is warning of heavy showers with the risk of lightning and hail in Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Louth, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, and Waterford.

It’s in place until 8pm this evening.

For all of these stories and more, visit our website southeastradio.ie or follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Advertisement

More News