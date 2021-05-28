Wexford musicians decry the lack of support for the entertainment industry

A very large group of people across Wexford are not happy with the pace of the easing of restrictions.

The entertainment industry has been given no real hope of getting back on stage to perform

Tony Ward of the well known Blue Moose band from the county says the live music sector has been completely overlooked.

“It’s been 443 days since we performed and there’s been promises and promises and copy and paste replies from the relevant departments about supports coming our way.

“€50 million was allocated 7 months ago in the budget, not one cent has been passed out to a musician or anyone in the entertainment sector.”

