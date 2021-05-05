Wexford now has second lowest rate of Covid in Ireland

Wexford now has the second lowest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Its the first time since December the 8th it has been this low.

Last night less than 5 new cases were confirmed in the county.

383 new cases of the virus were reported yesterday and the median age of those infected was 28.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation is warning Covid can come back roaring if given a chance.

38 people were being treated with the virus in ICU last night, the first time the figure has fallen below 40 this year.

The national 14 day incidence rate has fallen by 9 percent in the past week to 134 cases per 100,000 people.

But spokesperson for the W.H.O Dr Margaret Harris is warning of complacency.

“No one is safe, absolutely no one is safe.

“Back in February India was celebrating saying that ‘we’ve beaten this’.

“We really need to remember that this virus comes roaring back if we give it a minute or give it a chance.”

For all of these stories and more, visit our website southeastradio.ie or follow us on facebook, twitter and instagram.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related