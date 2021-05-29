Wexford ref highlights social role of being a postman during Covid

A Wexford referee has been highlighting the important social role that Postmen played during the lockdowns last year.

Dicky Murphy, who works for An Post in his day job, says for a lot of people last year, the postman was their only contact to the outside world.

With many elderly people confined to their homes during the severe stay at home restrictions, many postmen found themselves collecting shopping and pensions for their customers.

Dicky is better known as the man in the middle for four All Ireland finals during the 1990s.

But speaking to Michael Doyle on South East Radio’s I Remember programme, the Enniscorthy man says helping out those in need gave him great pleasure over the last 15 months.

“We called in and had a chat with people because people were afraid to visit each other.

“They used to love to see us coming as well. People were missing going to mass and getting their pension on a Friday.

“At least we were able to bring them a bit of news about what’s happening up the road.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related