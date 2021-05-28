Wexford rugby legend Katie Fitzhenry retires from international duty

Wexford rugby star Katie Fitzhenry has retired from the Irish national team.

One of the founding members of the Wexford Wanderers Women’s team, Katie won 13 caps for her country in the 15s game and 79 for the 7s team.

The Blackrock clubwoman represented Ireland at the 2017 Rugby World Cup and was a member of the 2015 Six Nations winning squad.

Hannah Tyrrell has also announced she’s stepping away from the international set up.

She made 20 appearances for the side and also played 103 sevens games for Ireland.

Katie Fitzhenry released the following statement about retiring:

“I’ve been lucky to put on the green jersey for the last seven years across both the Sevens and XVs formats, and to witness the Irish women’s rugby and the programme grow into what it is today has been a privilege.

“I’m confident in the girls and the programme to now bring the sport to bigger and better places in this country and I’m very excited to support from the stands.”

