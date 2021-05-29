Wexford schools to provide 7 special classes to students from September

7 new special school classes will be available for Wexford students in the next school year.

This September, extra resources will be provided to the Bunscoil Ris and Kennedy College in New Ross, Rathgarogue National School, St Patrick’s School in Crossabeg, Poulfur National School and the Bunclody Vocational College.

Overall, €2 billion has been allocated for special education to provide the resources and staff to support children with additional needs.

Approximately 12,700 pupils will benefit from the additional school places nationwide.

It’s more good news for students with additional needs in Wexford following the opening of St Patricks’ Special School in Enniscorthy this week.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related