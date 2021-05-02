WEXFORD START UP PROVIDING A LIFELINE FOR NIGHTCLUBS AS LOCKDOWN CONTINUES FOR BARS

A Wexford start up is looking to bring the nightclub experience online through their new app.

Katch which is based in the Kileens area, allows users to interact via video during virtual events, such as live-streamed performances by DJs.

The virtual events will be run by clubs and acts as a chance for them to connect with their usual customers who they may not have seen for over a year.

Owner of Katch, Wexford man Paul Kinsella says there was a gap in the market to support consumers and providers who are desperately missing the live experience:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related