Wexford team to take on Kilkenny in refixed game named

Wexford have named 6 changes to their team ahead of their meeting with Kilkenny this afternoon.

Lee Chin has not been included in the starting lineup with Harry Kehoe coming in at half forward.

Jack O’Connor goes into midfield with Kilanerin’s Conor Devitt starting at right wing forward.

There’s a change of goalkeeper with James Lawlor of Ferns St Aidan’s replacing Glynn Barntown’s Mark Fanning.

Young stars Conal Flood and Gavin Bailey make way for Liam Ryan and Glen Malone.

This afternoon’s clash was rescheduled following 3 positive Covid cases in the Wexford panel while 1 Kilkenny player is out after returning a positive test.

The game throws in at 3pm and will be live with Liam and our commentary team on South East Radio.

We’ll have reaction from that game on the Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney this evening from 6pm.

The Wexford Senior Hurling team to play @KilkennyCLG today in UPMC Nowlan Park. Throw in 3pm pic.twitter.com/yP0gdNmzqa — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) May 30, 2021

