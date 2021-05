A status yellow wind and rain warning has been issued for 11 counties.

It’ll be in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Wexford from 3am until 10pm tomorrow.

Met Eireann says heavy rain can be expected with a chance of spot flooding – and there’ll be strong winds with gusts of up to 100 kilometres an hour.

