Wexford v Kilkenny is OFF following another positive Covid test

Tomorrow’s Allianz National Hurling league clash between Wexford and Kilkenny is off following another positive Covid 19 case in the Wexford panel.

Speaking exclusively to South East Radio, Wexford GAA chairman Micheal Martin confirmed that a round of testing last night produced one positive result which lead the county to seek a postponement to tomorrow’s clash at Nowlan Park.

2 cases were confirmed in the Wexford squad earlier this week and 2 Clare players were identified as close contacts following Wexford’s one point win in Ennis last weekend.

There’s a break in the hurling action next weekend and Micheal Martin said he was hopeful the game would be rescheduled for next Saturday or Sunday.

The following is the full statement from Wexford GAA:

“Wexford GAA wish to announce that we have requested a postponement of our Allianz League senior hurling game against Kilkenny, due to take place tomorrow.

This follows further testing of the senior hurling panel on Friday 21st May, which have shown that one further member of the panel has tested positive of Covid19.

Following receipt of these results at lunchtime today and further consultation with public health officials, it was agreed that there was a possibility of transmission with the squad and players will restrict movements until further testing next week.

The CCCC have confirmed that the game will not go ahead tomorrow and will consider our request for a re-fixture on Monday.”

