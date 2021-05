The proposed greenway linking Wexford with Waterford is being held up due to a proposed feasability study to be conducted into restoring the railway line between both counties

The chairman of Wexford County Council Ger Carthy says that line is to be part of strategic review of abandoned railway lines around the country

Work on the greenway along the line are at an advanced stage with the section from Rosslare to Wellingtonbridge to go before planning shortly

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related