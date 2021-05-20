WIT to offer esport scholarships to South East gamers

WIT are looking for esport players in the South East to apply for their scholarship programme.

Last year, the Waterford college became this first third level institute to launch an esports scholarship to players of games such as Rocket League or Fortnite.

A Wexford student was one of the lucky recipients this year.

Liam Doocey is in First year Applied Computing student and plays Rocket League for WIT.

Applications can be made online at wit.ie

Vikings Sport Manager Jack Lyons told South East Radio he came round to the idea that esports are just as important as traditional games.

“I saw the benefits of it this year especially. It allowed our students to meet, engage and compete in a safe manner while other sports were on the back burner.

“Look, I’ve seen the benefits of it now and you can definitely say I’m on board.”

