Yellow wind warning in place for Wexford today

Three separate yellow warnings for wind and rain are in place this afternoon as the country experiences unseasonably wet and windy weather.

Two yellow wind warnings are in place for Cork and Kerry and Waterford and Wexford while a yellow rain warning is in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Galway and Mayo.

Up to 50 millimeters of rain’s expected to fall in parts of the country today.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow weather says it’s down for the day.

“It is really unseasonable weather and very wet and windy.

“A storm is tracking right over us brining that very heavy rain.

“And its going to continue to be heavy ion and off for the rest of the day and into tonight as well.”

