Young Gorey artist praised after Little Theatre mural unveiled

A young artist from Gorey is receiving praise for a brilliant art work on the Little Theatre in the town.

As part of the Walls project, James Kirwan has represented some of the past characters that have thread the boards on the famous stage.

Artistic graffiti is on the rise in County Wexford with artworks appearing on buildings in Ferns and New Ross in the recent past.

The Gorey native told South East Radio about getting the inspiration to brighten up the area.

“I chose the characters from framed pictures inside the building. They were people from plays and performances over the years.

“The wall took almost 6 days to complete. There was a lot of rain which set me back a few days. It was very start and stop but we got there in the end.”

