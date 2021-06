A quarter of the adult population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says almost 900,000 people have received two jabs.

Over two million first doses have been administered, making up 53% of adults.

A total of 2.9 million vaccines have now been given out.

