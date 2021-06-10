Members of Down Syndrome Wexford graduate from adult learning course

10 members of Down Syndrome Ireland in Wexford graduated this week from their adult learning course “Latch On.”

“Latch On” is a two year literacy course developed specifically for adults with intellectual difficulties.

Down Syndrome Wexford has partnered with Windmill Therapeutic to bring this third level course to the new centre in Cormarket in Wexford.

Cathriona Dixon says the course has been a positive and rewarding experience for her daughter.

She says Katie is the type of person who just wants to learn.

Katie has two brothers in college and she just wants to be like them.

