7,991 people are registered as homeless in Ireland.

That’s a drop of 91 from 8,082 in the previous month.

Figures from the Department of Housing show there were 5,843 homeless adults in May, and 2,148 children.

There are 178 homeless people in the South East with 62 in Waterford and 34 in Kilkenny. 32 people are registered as homeless in Tipperary, 28 in Carlow, while the figure is 22 in Wexford.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related