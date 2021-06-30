30 penalty notices issued in Wexford over weekend for illegal parking

A total of 30 fixed charge penalties were issued by Gardaí in North Wexford over the weekend for illegal parking.

There have been a number of incidents in the past few weeks causing problems for homeowners in scenic areas who couldn’t get in or out of their property.

Garda Sergeant Stephen Ennis says people need to be more aware that illegal parking also causes problems for emergency services.

“A number of people were issued with fixed charged penalty notices in relation to parking offences.

“We will be urging people as the summer progresses, there is definitely an increase in domestic tourism, they really need to concentrate on where they’re parking and bare other people in mind and access for emergency services.

“It is vital that that is maintained.”

