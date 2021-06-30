30 to 39 year olds expected to register for their jab next week

70 per cent of the adult population should be fully vaccinated by the end of July, according to the Taoiseach.

30 to 39 year olds are expected to be able to register for their jab next week.

Over 3.1 million vaccines have been administered so far – with registration still open for 40 to 69 year olds.

Micheál Martin says Ireland is in a good position.

“The target we are aiming for by the end of July is that we would, dependent on supply, have 70 percent of vaccination.”

