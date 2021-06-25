600 domestic violence calls cancelled before appropriate policing response

The Justice Minister says the cancellation of 999 calls relating to domestic violence significantly falls below policing standards expected by the public.

Over 3,000 calls were cancelled between early 2019 and October last year.

While over a third were cancelled legitimately, so far it’s been found that more than 600 calls were cancelled before there was an appropriate policing response.

Minister Heather Humphreys says the Garda Commission has assured her that a new process has been put in place.

“The commissioner has put new processes in place to ensure this never happens again and that is welcome

“I also welcome that yesterday he apologised to victims.

“I’m particularly concerned too that anyone experiencing domestic abuse and anyone in a vulnerable position who got the courage to seek assistance may not have received it.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related