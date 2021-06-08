8 abandoned lobster pots recovered from Wexford seas this month

The Wexford Sub Aqua group have been receiving praise for helping end ghost fishing off the Wexford coast.

Ghost fishing involves unused lobster pots which can still catch animals but are of no use to fishermen.

8 pots have been collected over the last few weeks by divers from the local club.

Wexford Sub Aqua have been part of the Clean Coast campaign for 15 years and are doing their bit to remove litter and debris from the sea.

Emma Byrne from the club explains the process of removing the pots.

“Wexford Sub Aqua Club spent a few days recently removing waste lobster pots and ropes from one of our local dive sites.

“The lobster pots have had their moorings cut by winter storms so the fishermen can’t retrieve them but the pots continue to fish.

“By removing them, it removes the chance for them ‘ghost fishing’

“We brought them back to Kilmore Quay where we were helped by the Harbourmaster who helped us dispose of them.”

