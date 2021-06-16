80 new jobs for Wexford over two years

Wexford online ecommerce company Scurry plans to create a further 80 jobs in the next two years, bringing it’s workforce to 125.

Clients of Scurry include eBay and Vision Direct.

The Company facilitates merchants and retailers to logistically organize routes and delivery options for over 700 carriers.

The Company currently employees forty people, but the workforce will increase to one hundred and twenty five over the next two years.

