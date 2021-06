Nine people have been arrested as part of an investigation into paramilitary activity.

It followed a cross-border operation by the PSNI and the gardai today and yesterday.

Seven searches were carried out in Donegal and Dublin, targeted at illegal drug crime linked to the INLA.

A number of electronic devices were seized, and eight men and one woman were arrested in Derry.

Cannabis, controlled drugs and a large amount of cash was also seized as part of the two-day operation.

