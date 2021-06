Organisers of a major music festival in the South East say they exhausted all possibilities to enable the festival to happen this summer.

All Together Now has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

The Waterford event was due to take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend and has been rescheduled to July 29th to 31st 2022.

Tickets for this year’s festival are valid for next year, and refunds are also available.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related