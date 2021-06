Just under half of those released from prison in 2018 re-offended within one year.

A new survey has found the amount of re-offenders within 12 months now stands at 48%, that’s down from 54% in 2011.

CSO statistics show two thirds of individuals released in 2018 received a further custodial sentence.

Public order and other social code offences were the most likely offences to be committed by those who re-offend.

