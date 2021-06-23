Angry fishermen arrive in Dublin via the Liffey to protest over quotas

A flotilla of fishing vessels from the South East and and the rest of the Country have arrived in Dublin, via the River Liffey to hand in a letter to the Taoiseach Micheal Martin highlighting the plight of fishermen.

Local fisherman Jimmy Byrne has been speaking to Morning Mix where angry fishermen say they have had enough.

Fishing quotas have to be addressed according to the Industry.

They say, years of falling on deaf ears has brought the protest to where it is today.

16,000 jobs between fishermen and the service industry are in jeopardy and there are demands for a dedicated Minister for fisheries.

