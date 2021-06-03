Anorexic children in Wexford reaches ‘epidemic’ levels

TD Verona Murphy has addressed the Dail this afternoon to appeal for a dietitians post to be filled in Wexford.

It follows the news that the Psychology position in CAMHS in the county has been offered to professional and are awaiting confirmation of acceptance.

“In the programmer for government on page 48 the government talks about obesity

“Unfortunately Tanaiste, we have anorexic children in Wexford in epidemic portions.

“Unfortunately it is transpiring through this pandemic that this has increased and we don’t have a dietitians post filled.

“I’m very much appealing for that to be reviewed.”

In response, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says hes determined to provide services for those with eating disorders.

“I will have to take it up with the HSE because decisions like those are operational ones for the HSE.

“The fact that you have raised them here in the chamber shows how important it is and how we need to provide better services for people with eating disorders and we are determined to do that.”

